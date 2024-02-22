KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Motorcyclist charged with impaired driving following collision

    A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener) A vehicle from the traffic branch of the Waterloo Regional Police Service. (Matt Harris/CTV Kitchener)
    A motorcyclist has been arrested for impaired driving after a two-vehicle crash in North Dumfries.

    Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Gore Road and Shellard Side Road around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.

    Police say a 17-year-old driver from Cambridge turned left onto Gore, hitting a 29-year-old Kitchener man on a motorcycle.

    The motorcyclist was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The teen was not hurt.

    Police say as a result of the investigation, the motorcyclist was arrested and charged with operating while impaired with alcohol, refusing to comply with demand, and operating while prohibited.

    The roads in the area were closed for several hours, but have since been reopened.

    Waterloo regional police anticipate additional charges will be made.

    Correction

    A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that the 17-year-old driver was charged. In fact, it was the 29-year-old driver. The article has been updated.

