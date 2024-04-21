Most-read stories of the week: trouble with tenants, fake boat wins, and geese deterrents
Landlords reporting increase in tenants refusing to pay rent or leave
A property management company in Fergus is still cleaning up after they say a tenant trashed one of their units and refused to pay rent.
E-Van Management looks after properties for what it calls “mom and pop landlords.” Jennifer Kamphuis with E-Van Management said in this case, it was a tenant who had lived in the building for years.
“They stopped paying rent last summer,” she said.
In total, it took almost eight months from when the eviction order was filed for the tenant to leave.
Roll Up to Win false boat win frustrates customers
Tim Hortons is facing backlash after hundreds of Canadians thought they won a $60,000 boat in the Roll Up To Win contest only to find out it was a “technical error."
Sandra O’Connell from Waterloo said she couldn’t contain her excitement Wednesday morning when she got an email from Tim Hortons saying she won big.
“I called my mom, I phoned my husband, my kids and friends and I thought, ‘I won a boat, I won a boat,’” she told CTV News.
Hours later she got another email from the company saying she didn’t actually win.
Bernard Wall, who works in Elmira, is part of a Facebook group dedicated to this year’s Tim Hortons glitch. He said people in the group are considering taking legal action and he is prepared to join them.
Driveway paving scammers reported in Waterloo Region
As warm weather arrives, there are renewed warnings about driveway paving scammers around Waterloo Region.
Cambridge resident Samantha Falkiner said she experienced a scammer first-hand on Friday afternoon. It was around 1:30 p.m. when there was a knock on her front door.
“He said, ‘Are you looking to get your driveway done?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m not.’ He said, ‘But it’s a special deal today if you wanted to sign up. We do a great job,’” she explained.
“I said, ‘Absolutely not. No thank you.’”
The man left a business card with her and she did some digging.
“I looked up all the information online and none of it was legit,” Falkiner said.
“The address was an on-ramp to the 401, the company did not exist. It did not have a website. It was not registered with the Better Business Bureau.”
Cambridge resident Samantha Falkiner says something felt "off" about the man who approached her and offered to pave her driveway, pictured here, on Friday. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)
What are these things doing in Waterloo Park?
Don’t be alarmed if you see some strange new creatures in Waterloo Park. They’re plastic, totally harmless and the wild-eyed beasts are there to scare geese, not you.
The City of Waterloo stationed about eight decoy coyotes around the park earlier this month to test if they’ll keep geese – and the mess they create – away from popular spots.
City staff say they received a number of complaints about the birds last season.
The decoys aren’t meant to make the geese go away entirely, but mostly to keep them off the main paths.
Spencer Turcotte attempts to interview a goose on April 18, 2024.
Customers react to pizza as a new menu item at Tim Hortons
Pizza and coffee wasn’t what Jeet Shergill was expecting to order on his lunch break, but he saw the posters of the new menu item at Tim Hortons and decided to give it a shot.
“It’s got good flavour to it,” he said, after taking his first bite.
According to the fast food company, with the new ovens at Tim Hortons locations across the country, the flatbread pizza can be ready in about 65 seconds.
The flatbread bases are shipped to the store but the rest of the pizza is made to order.
Some are skeptical and think that Tim Hortons is straying too far from the staple items we are used to.
A Tim Hortons pizza box sits open on a table at the Tim Hortons location on King St. in Kitchener on April 17, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
Researchers warn of unchecked toxicity in AI language models
As OpenAI’s ChatGPT continues to change the game for automated text generation, researchers warn that more measures are needed to avoid dangerous responses.
Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer's death
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. More coming.
2 in hospital after EMS vehicle hits police officer and woman in distress early Sunday
An EMS vehicle hit a police officer and the woman they were helping early Sunday morning on Whyte Avenue.
Baseball coach injured in Virginia bus crash carrying Quebec students
A high school baseball coach suffered serious injuries after the bus he was on, along with students from the Marie-Rivier High School in Drummondville, drove off the road and crashed in Virginia.
Male youth in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of moving GO train and falling: police
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of the GO train, coming into contact with a stationary object and falling just after 12 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Five rockets fired from Iraq towards U.S. military base in Syria, security sources say
At least five rockets were launched from Iraq's town of Zummar towards a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria on Sunday, two Iraqi security sources told Reuters.
'Civil War' continues box-office campaign at No. 1
'Civil War,' Alex Garland's ominous American dystopia, remained the top film in theatres in its second week of release, according to studio estimates Sunday.
London
-
'Unproductive day at the table': Negotiations between Western graduate TAs and university stall
Flanked by major union players from the Canadian Union of Public Employees and the Ontario Federation of Labour, graduate-level teaching assistants at Western University remain on the picket line.
-
Suspect wanted on 25 charges as part of stolen vehicle investigation in southwestern Ontario
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
-
Early morning shooting under investigation by London police 'sounded like a shotgun or rifle,' says neighbour
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
Windsor
-
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy announces he is retiring
Dave Cassidy has held the position of Unifor Local 444 president since 2018.
-
City of Windsor hosts popular Earth Day event
Organizations included Parks Canada, Ojibway Nature Centre, Let's Talk Science, Detroit River Canadian Clean-up, Citizens Environment Alliance and Pelee Island Bird Observatory to name a few.
-
Hundreds race at Point Pelee National Park raising $10K for Crime Stoppers
More than 350 runners and walkers have helped raise approximately $10,000 for Crime Stopppers in Windsor-Essex by participating in the 22nd annual Southern Footprints at Point Pelee National Park.
Barrie
-
'We always remember': 2nd annual memorial game pays tribute to beloved teammate Luke West
the Barrie Bombers and Huntsville Hawks – the two teams that West had strong ties to – faced off in a special exhibition game to honour the 22-year-old's legacy.
-
Orillia OPP records six impaired driving arrests in past week
The driver of a pick-up truck that rolled over in a Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 400 was the sixth driver to be charged by Orillia OPP for impaired operation-related offences in the last seven days.
-
OHF Championships brings the best of Ontario youth hockey to Orillia
A Memorial Cup-style tournament brought the best in youth hockey to Orillia this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Northern Ont. man fined after decoy operation catches him hunting on private property
A Thunder Bay man has been fined $2,000 after he was caught in a decoy operation hunting on private land.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe finishes London Marathon in just over 4 hours
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe had “a great day” in London Sunday when he ran in the marathon.
-
Taylor Swift law class at Queen’s University making shock waves
A first of its kind entertainment law course centred on Taylor Swift will be offered this fall at Queen’s University.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Elderly woman extricated from car after Dunrobin single-vehicle crash
An elderly woman was extricated from her vehicle by firefighters following a single-vehicle crash in Dunrobin on Sunday afternoon.
Toronto
-
-
Contract talks down to the wire between TTC, electrical workers as midnight strike deadline looms
The clock is ticking down on the final few hours of negotiations between the TTC and members of the union representing about 650 communications, electrical, and signal workers.
-
JUST IN
JUST IN Female seriously injured in Mississauga collision involving motorcycle
A female has been seriously injured in a collision involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
'It's not my father's body!' Wrong man sent home after death on family vacation in Cuba
A family from Laval, Que. is looking for answers... and their father's body. He died on vacation in Cuba and authorities sent someone else's body back to Canada.
-
Baseball coach injured in Virginia bus crash carrying Quebec students
A high school baseball coach suffered serious injuries after the bus he was on, along with students from the Marie-Rivier High School in Drummondville, drove off the road and crashed in Virginia.
-
Hundreds gather in Montreal critical of Quebec's environmental record
Hundreds gathered around the George-Etienne Cartier angel statue in Montreal on Sunday to draw attention to the environment on the eve of Earth Day.
Atlantic
-
Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
-
One man in custody after weapons-related incident in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police has taken one man into custody after a weapons incident early Sunday morning.
-
Boil water advisory in place for Middle Musquodoboit after water main break
Halifax Water says water service has been restored to customers in Middle Musquodoboit after a water main break, but a boil water advisory is in effect for the area.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman charged after police vehicle rammed in traffic stop
A 25-year-old woman is facing a number of charges following a dangerous chase Saturday evening in Winnipeg’s River Heights and Charleswood neighbourhoods.
-
What Winnipeg Jets fans need to know before heading downtown for Game 1
In preparation for the first Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party of the year, the city is shutting down streets and rerouting transit.
-
‘It’s a real celebration’: Manitoba chefs face off in 2nd annual charity chili competition
Dozens of vendors lifted their ladles for the second annual St. Norbert Farmers’ Market charity chili cook off Saturday.
Calgary
-
Woman found dead Sunday morning in Calgary community of Redstone, man in custody
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead early Sunday in the northeast Calgary community of Redstone.
-
Oilers push back in Brooks, defeating Bandits 5-2 to knot series at a game apiece
Well, the Brooks Bandits had to lose a home game sooner or later.
-
West Hillhurst Community Association throws a solar panel party
The West Hillhurst Community Association carbon footprint may have shrank a little Sunday.
Edmonton
-
2 in hospital after EMS vehicle hits police officer and woman in distress early Sunday
An EMS vehicle hit a police officer and the woman they were helping early Sunday morning on Whyte Avenue.
-
SUV stolen, owner run over in carjacking on Jasper Avenue Saturday morning: EPS
A man was run over by his own SUV Saturday morning after it was stolen by a carjacker on Jasper Avenue.
-
1 in hospital after motorcycle hits pedestrian Saturday night on Princess Elizabeth Avenue
A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a motorcycle while walking in north central Edmonton Saturday evening.
Vancouver
-
Out-of-control wildfire burning in central B.C., visible from Highway 97
An out-of-control wildfire in B.C.’s Cariboo region is suspected to be human caused, according to officials, who say crews were called to a number of blazes Saturday.
-
Pedestrian dead after collision in Abbotsford
A woman was found dead after a collision on Highway 11 in Abbotsford Saturday night, according to authorities.
-
Search underway for kayakers missing near Sidney, B.C.
RCMP say two kayakers are missing in waters near Sidney, B.C., located just north of Victoria, and a search is underway.