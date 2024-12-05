Mayors react to promised provincial legislation targeting encampments

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has responded to calls from several mayors calling for help when it comes to encampments in cities in Ontario.

In a letter, more than a dozen mayors of large cities asked Ford for help when it comes to homeless encampments in their cities. They said they were asking the Premier to be prepared to use the notwithstanding clause if necessary to deal with the issue. The letter was hand delivered to Ford in November while he was touring a pharmaceutical facility in Cambridge.

Ford has now announced plans to introduce new legislation that will prohibit the use of illegal drugs in public and promised there will be new tools and enhanced penalties to help police.

“I’m very pleased that the Premier is taking the request from these mayors, including myself, very seriously for all of our cities,” Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie said. “The fact is that we need to have public order.”

Ford also said the legislation would come with more funding for shelters and housing, something Guthrie said is a top priority.

“Most importantly to me, [the legislation] also addresses shelter space and funding and investment into trying to help with that as well. So, I think there’s a balance here,” he said.

The mayor of Cambridge is also pleased with the development.

In a statement, Mayor Jan Liggett said, in part, “I would like to thank the Premier for listening to those of us at the municipal level and reaffirming his partnership in fulfilling our mutual goals and taking steps to reverse the ever-increasing loss of life and provide safe communities for all. I am appreciative of the province’s intent to intervene in any court case that restricts municipalities from regulating and prohibiting encampments.”

She goes on to write, “For the 18 mayors who, through their lived experience as leaders of their communities, have requested these changes, we along with other mayors saw the full force of the damage being done. This financial and legislative assistance will curb the loss of lives and destruction of families, keep the peace, and provide supports to those in need. But most of all, I am grateful that the province’s advocacy will assist those with mental health issues, substance abuse disorders, and their families in obtaining the care they need.”

However, not all local mayors are thrilled with the development.

“I understand a few mayors were asking for some additional authority. But really, I think what we need to solve the crisis that we see in municipalities is we need more supportive housing,” City of Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe said.

Meanwhile, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic acknowledged his city has been dealing with a number of encampment issues, but said the solution requires more than the ability to clear encampments.

“We cannot simply move people around when they have nowhere to go. This complex issue requires a community-wide effort, involving community members, businesses, social support groups, local municipalities, the Region of Waterloo, and provincial and federal partners.”

The new bill will be formally introduced next week.