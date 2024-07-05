More than a dozen perfume bottles stolen from a business: Guelph police
Guelph police say two men stole approximately $2800 in perfume from a south-end business on Wednesday.
Police said it happened around 6:30 p.m. on Clair Road.
One man spoke to store employees while the second man filled a bag for 13 bottles of fragrances, according to police in a news release.
Police said the men left the store without making any attempts to pay but security footage captured what they look like.
One of the men is described as in his late teens to 20s, 6’2”, 150 lbs, with a thin build, wearing a black hat, black glasses, a brown tracksuit, a sweater that says "essentials", carrying a side bag with black strap.
The other man is described as 5'5”, 120lbs, with a thin build, in his late teen-20s, with short dreadlocks, wearing a purple hat, black tracksuit, and a black side bag.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.
