More than 100 animals in local humane society's care, including some 'long-term residents'

    With over 100 animals looking for homes, the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth is encouraging residents who are considering adding to their families to adopt.

    Some animals have found themselves residents of the shelter for months.

    “We have 125 dogs, cats, kittens, and puppies in our two locations,” local humane society CEO Victoria Baby says. “We presently only have one kennel left that’s open in case we have any further animals and dogs coming in.”

    Some animals have been in the shelter for an extended period of time, through no fault of their own.

    “We do have a few long-term residents. Anything that stays more than a month, we start considering long-term,” says canine specialist Carly Cain.

    Hazel, a five-year-old mix-breed dog, has been at the shelter since August.

    “I mean the benefit is really good for the animal to be in a home and to be out of a shelter,” Baby says.

    Another option is fostering. Staff say that frees up shelter space for other surrenders.

    “Foster could be kittens. It could be cats or dogs, trying to get them out of the shelter and into a home to socialize, play with them, and give them a good sense of belonging to a family,” says Baby.

    On Wednesday, Stacey Frey and her two sons were at the shelter adopting a new pet bunny named Evie.

    “We just always wanted to adopt again,” Frey says. “And we know there’s so many animals out there that need a loving family.”

    If you’re interested in learning more – you can visit the humane society’s website to see a list of adoptable pets and book a meet-and-greet appointment.

