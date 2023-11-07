KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • More than 1,000 new residential units approved in Kitchener-Waterloo

    condo

    The city councils of Kitchener and Waterloo have given the green light for several buildings that will have over 1,000 new places to live.

    During a Monday night meeting, Kitchener city council approved construction of an 11-storey, mixed use building on King Street East that will have 77 residential units.

    Two towers on Fischer-Hallman Road, 14 and 22 storeys, were also given the go ahead. These will add up to 373 more units.

    A 32-storey rental tower on Weber Street East with 440 units had already received approval at a special council meeting a week earlier.

    During another meeting Monday night, Waterloo city council gave the green light to a mixed-used building on King Street South that will have 129 units.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING First group of Canadians has left Gaza, Joly says

    The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get all citizens out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    World wine output to fall to lowest in 60 years

    World wine production is expected to fall to its lowest level in 60 years in 2023 due to poor harvests in the Southern Hemisphere and in some major European producers, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Tuesday.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News