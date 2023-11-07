More than 1,000 new residential units approved in Kitchener-Waterloo
The city councils of Kitchener and Waterloo have given the green light for several buildings that will have over 1,000 new places to live.
During a Monday night meeting, Kitchener city council approved construction of an 11-storey, mixed use building on King Street East that will have 77 residential units.
Two towers on Fischer-Hallman Road, 14 and 22 storeys, were also given the go ahead. These will add up to 373 more units.
A 32-storey rental tower on Weber Street East with 440 units had already received approval at a special council meeting a week earlier.
During another meeting Monday night, Waterloo city council gave the green light to a mixed-used building on King Street South that will have 129 units.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING First group of Canadians has left Gaza, Joly says
The first group of Canadians has left Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the federal government announced Tuesday, vowing work continues to get all citizens out of the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold.
Zelenskyy calls for Ukrainian unity after rift with top general
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ukrainians to remain united, days after a rift emerged between his office and the country's commander-in-chief as the war with Russia grinds on.
How often should you go to the dentist? Survey says many Canadians aren't going enough
More than one-third of Canadians reported not seeing a dentist in the past year while nearly one-quarter avoided dental care due to costs, according to a new Statistics Canada report.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up
Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Jewish community outraged after suspected arson at Montreal-area synagogue
Montreal police are investigating an attempted arson at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on the West Island.
BREAKING 3 arrested after child killed on Montreal's North Shore
Three people have been arrested after a child was killed in Bois-des Filion, on Montreal's North Shore.
Kitchener, Ont. Christmas market cancellation being investigated by police
Waterloo regional police say they are now investigating 22 reports of theft in connection to the cancellation of a Kitchener Christmas market.
World wine output to fall to lowest in 60 years
World wine production is expected to fall to its lowest level in 60 years in 2023 due to poor harvests in the Southern Hemisphere and in some major European producers, the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV) said on Tuesday.
Taraja Ramsess, 'Black Panther' stuntman, dies with three of his children in car crash
Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman, actor and martial artist known for his work on the 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers' movies, is being mourned after he and three of his children were killed as a result of a car crash in Georgia last week.
London
-
Beer vats on the move from Sarnia to London
The heavy haul is expected to enter City of London between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. from Fanshawe Park Road.
-
'I’m not going to be homeless': Motel tenants won’t be evicted after homeless hub plan cancelled
Linda Boxall was crying tears of joy after finding out she’ll be able to stay in her motel in London, Ont.’s north end. Living as a permanent tenant at the Lighthouse Inn for five years, Boxall was worried she’d be evicted when the city planned to turn the inn into a hub for the homeless.
-
CUPE members launch human rights claim alleging union promotes antisemitism
Almost 30 members of Canada’s largest union filed a human rights claim on Monday alleging that the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has engaged in systemic discrimination and promoted antisemitism that isolates Jewish members.
Windsor
-
'Its crucial they hear': Essex County farmer posts urgent plea to Ottawa from his combine
Farmers are hoping for an exemption to Canada’s carbon tax laws, through Bill C-234.
-
'Your personal or financial information has not been breached': WRH Foundation supporters assured
Five southwestern Ontario hospitals along with service provider TransForm Shared Service Organization, were recently the victims of a ransomware attack.
-
Chatham youth arrested following fire in school bathroom
Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, a 14-year-old Chatham youth was arrested and charged with arson, disregard for human life and arson and damage to property.
Barrie
-
OPP investigation underway at Alliston public school
An Alliston elementary school is under a hold-and-secure for a police investigation.
-
Garbage fire dumped onto Horseshoe Valley Road takes 60,000 gallons water to extinguish
It took fire crews 60,000 gallons of water to put out a fire that ignited in the back of a garbage truck late Monday morning as it travelled on Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township.
-
Rain, freezing rain and snow in the forecast across central Ontario: Here's when to expect it
A low-pressure system is expected to cross over the Great Lakes mid-week, bringing snow, freezing rain and ice pellets to northern Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sudbury teen charged in Skead Road crash that sent 4 to hospital last month
A 16-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged in a single-vehicle crash on Skead Road that sent four teens to hospital, leaving two with serious injuries.
-
Conservation officers investigating after bull moose shot, abandoned
Conservation officers are looking for the person who shot and abandoned a bull moose in September near the northern Ontario community of Westree, south of Timmins.
-
New soundstage being built on Wahnapitae First Nation
There is excitement over a new project in a small First Nation community in the Sudbury area involving the film industry.
Ottawa
-
'I take full responsibility': Cornwall, Ont. mayor responds to woman's death at homeless encampment
The mayor of the City of Cornwall made a poignant statement Monday in response to the death of a woman in a homeless encampment that has tragically spotlighted the growing issue of homelessness in the city.
-
Metal rockers Mötley Crüe to headline 2024 Ottawa Bluesfest
Ottawa Bluesfest organizers announced Tuesday the heavy-metal band Mötley Crüe will be one of the headliners for the 2024 edition of the festival.
-
Police investigating sexual-based incidents in downtown Kingston
Police in Kingston are investigating a series of sexual-based offenses that occurred over a two-day period within the city's downtown core.
Toronto
-
CUPE members launch human rights claim alleging union promotes antisemitism
Almost 30 members of Canada’s largest union filed a human rights claim on Monday alleging that the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has engaged in systemic discrimination and promoted antisemitism that isolates Jewish members.
-
Closing arguments expected in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial
The jury in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is expected to hear closing arguments from Crown and defence lawyers today.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Police to provide details on investigation into armed robberies, carjackings in Peel Region
Peel Regional Police will be providing an update this morning on an ongoing investigation into multiple armed robberies and carjackings.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 arrested after child killed on Montreal's North Shore
Three people have been arrested after a child was killed in Bois-des Filion, on Montreal's North Shore.
-
Jewish community outraged after suspected arson at Montreal-area synagogue
Montreal police are investigating an attempted arson at the Congregation Beth Tikvah synagogue in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on the West Island.
-
Police operation underway at Montreal high school
A Montreal police operation is underway at Chomedey-de Maisonneuve High School in the city's east end.
Atlantic
-
Premiers say Ottawa must ensure carbon pricing measures are fair to all Canadians
Canada's premiers presented a rare unified front Monday as they took turns saying Ottawa's recent changes to its carbon pricing measures were unfairly applied across the country.
-
'The look on her face really worried me': Guidance counsellor testifies in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the Lexi Daken inquest heard from the guidance counsellor who took the New Brunswick teen to the emergency room the evening she tried to get help.
-
Chequing out: Scotiabank closing 2 Cape Breton branches
Scotiabank branches in Glace Bay and New Waterford, N.S., will close in November 2024.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP searching for man discharging gun in Bloodvein
The RCMP is asking Bloodvein residents to stay inside on Tuesday morning as officers search for a man with a gun.
-
'Absolutely horrendous': City exploring options for lights at St. James Costco
A proposal at city hall could make it safer and easier to get in and out of a Winnipeg Costco.
-
Man accused of killing four women, disposing of bodies, pleads not guilty in Winnipeg
A man accused of killing four women, two of whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill, maintained his innocence on the first day of a pretrial hearing.
Calgary
-
Transit safety plan and housing strategy among items for council budget adjustment
Calgary city council will meet Tuesday to discuss service plans and budget adjustments for 2023-2026.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Foggy conditions and some rain in central and southern Alberta
Above seasonal temperatures have translated to mixed precipitation for parts of central and southern Alberta early Tuesday.
-
Dreams Take Flight Calgary sends children to Hollywood
One-hundred twenty children from southern Alberta have taken flight to California were on a once in a lifetime trip to Los Angeles to explore Universal Studies Hollywood.
Edmonton
-
Fort Saskatchewan couple celebrating doubly unique birth of daughter
Kinsley Jane's birth is a story her parents will be telling for the rest of her life.
-
Surging Canucks beat slumping Oilers 6-2
All it took was just under three-and-a-half minutes for the Edmonton Oilers to come undone and the Vancouver Canucks to surge to victory.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Morning fog, stormy this afternoon
Fog for the morning commute and a chance of mixed precipitation with gusty wind for the late-day commute.
Vancouver
-
B.C. politicians point fingers as search for sex offender continues
The search for repeat child sex offender Randall Hopley, on the lam since Saturday, triggered political calls for accountability.
-
Woman missing from B.C. First Nation along Highway of Tears found dead
A woman who disappeared from a First Nations community in central British Columbia last month has been found dead.
-
Meet Nugget, the 12-year-old Vancouver dog revealing the power of pet therapy
A 12-year-old dog named Nugget so enjoys visiting patients at Mount Saint Joseph Hospital, that if you try to lead him away from the front door, he stubbornly tugs on his leash to go inside.