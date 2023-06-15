Money is the leading source of stress for Canadians: Survey

Money continues to be the leading source of stress for Canadians – and between rising inflation and high grocery and gas prices, it’s no surprise.

Released Thursday, FP Canada’s Financial Stress Index shows 40 per cent of people surveyed named money as their main source of anxiety – ahead of health, relationships and work.

Of those surveyed, 48 per cent say they have less disposable income compared to a year ago, while 35 per cent reported that saving enough for retirement is a growing concern.

Nearly half, 48 per cent, say they have lost sleep due to financial stress and 36 per cent say it has led them to experience mental health challenges.

Doug Hoyes, co-founder of the licensed insolvency firm Hoyes Michalos and Associates Inc., is seeing the effects of the gloomy financial picture firsthand.

“We help people that have more debt than they can handle, and so far this year, the number of people filing a consumer proposal is up about 30 per cent compared to where it was last year,” Hoyes said. “Definitely even over the last few weeks, the phone has been ringing a lot more, there's certainly a lot of people who are feeling the pinch right now."

Hoyes says despite the challenging economic situation, Canadians should not lose hope.

Hannah Schmidt will have more on steps you can take to minimize your financial stress on CTV News at Six and this web story will be updated.