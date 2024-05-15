KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Missing senior has been found

    Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicles parked in a parking lot near Fischer-Hallman Road and Highland Road in Kitchener on May 15, 2024 while officers continue searching for a missing senior. (Chris Thomson/CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police Service vehicles parked in a parking lot near Fischer-Hallman Road and Highland Road in Kitchener on May 15, 2024 while officers continue searching for a missing senior. (Chris Thomson/CTV News)
    Waterloo regional police say an 84-year-old man, who was reported missing Tuesday, has been located.

    Officers were seen canvassing the area around Bankside Drive on Wednesday.

    Police posted the update on X just after 7 p.m. the same day.

