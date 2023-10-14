Missing person connected to multi-day investigation at Guelph home: Police

Guelph police are looking for a missing man who they say may have information about an ongoing police investigation.

In a news release Saturday, police said Kenny was last seen in the area of Guelph Street during the first week of October. Police are concerned for his wellbeing.

Members of the Guelph Police Service spent last week focused on a home on Guelph Street. Police have not commented on what officers were doing there, only that they received information last weekend that caused them to launch the investigation and evidence was collected.

Police were at the property from Sunday, Oct. 8 until Saturday, Oct. 14.

“We do believe that male has information that is related to the ongoing investigation during which officers were at an address on Guelph Street for six days,” police spokesperson Scott Tracey said Monday. “We believe this male, Kenny, does have some information that is relevant to this investigation and for that reason we would like to speak with him.”

Two police cruisers are seen at a home on Guelph Street in Guelph on Oct. 11, 2023.

Police said the property where the investigation took place was turned back over to the homeowner after officers left the scene on Saturday.

Kenny is described as white, 45 years old, and 5'9 with a thin build and brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Guelph police.