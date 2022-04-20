Missing Brantford man found dead

A car is seen on Welton Road in Brantford on April 20, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) A car is seen on Welton Road in Brantford on April 20, 2022. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver