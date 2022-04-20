Missing Brantford man found dead

An 83-year-old Brantford man, missing since Saturday, has been found dead in a wooded area on the northeast side of the city.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brantford police said an OPP helicopter and a police emergency response team were being deployed in the on-going search for Noriyuki Kikuji.

A few hours later, just before 7 p.m., police issued a release saying Kikuji was found dead in a wooded area near Welton Road at around 3:50 p.m.

“This is not the outcome anyone was hoping for,” Brantford police said. “The Brantford Police Service would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Kikuji.”

Brantford police are asking for the public's help as they look for 83-year-old Noriyuki Kikuji. (Courtesy: BPS)

Kikuji was reported missing from his home on Saturday, April 16.

Information from the public helped investigators focus the subsequent search on the area of Lynden Road and Garden Avenue, police said.

Investigators are now working in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office.

Police do not suspect foul play in Kikuji’s death.