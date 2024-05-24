KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Missing 12-year-old boy found

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    A 12-year-old boy has been located.

    Waterloo regional police put out a notice for the boy on Friday. He was last seen around 11:30 a.m. near Fairview Park Mall in Kitchener.

    The notice was later removed and was confirmed by family he had been located.

