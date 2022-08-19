Migrant worker killed in Norfolk County farming incident
The Ministry of Labour has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into the death of a migrant worker at a Norfolk County farm last week.
In an emailed statement to CTV News on Friday, the ministry said they were notified of the incident on Aug. 14 after a temporary foreign worker was fatally injured while operating farm equipment.
One order was issued by the ministry to the employer P. & S. Van Berlo Limited.
The ministry said on Aug. 15 two inspectors and an engineer returned to the farm to continue the investigation.
No other details about the incident have been released at this time.
