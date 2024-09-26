Men who served in Ontario’s first alternative service camp honoured
A plaque was unveiled at Conrad Grebel University College commemorating the 570 men who worked at the Montreal River Alternative Service Work Camp outside of Sault Ste Marie from 1941 to 1943.
The men joined the camp as an alternative to military service based on their religion with most being of Mennonite and Amish faith.
The camp was credited for extending the trans-Canada highway into the north during the war.
Ontario Heritage Trust and Mennonite Historical Society of Ontario hosted the ceremony on Thursday.
The Mennonite Historical Society of Ontario said of the 570 men who joined the camp about two-thirds came from Waterloo Region.
“A lot of them simply did not want to go to war, but that does not mean they didn’t want to serve their country. They wanted to do both,” Laureen Harder, president of the Mennonite Historical Society of Ontario.
Later this week, the plaque will be permanently installed in the Montreal River harbour at the site of the former camp.
“It told a story of the second world war in particular that a lot of people didn’t know. That’s what we’re all about. To share and celebrate the history and heritage of Ontario,” said John Ecker from Ontario Heritage Trust.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tensions run high on the Hill as MPs debate second Conservative motion of non-confidence
Members of Parliament debated the second Conservative motion of non-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government of the week on Thursday, amid simmering tensions.
WATCH LIVE Helene strengthens to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida's Gulf Coast
Helene strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane hours ahead of its expected landfall on Florida's northwest coast Thursday night, and forecasters warned that the enormous storm could create a 'nightmare' surge in coastal areas and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern U.S.
Canadian rapper K'naan charged with sexual assault following arrest in Quebec City
Canadian singer K'naan has been charged with sexual assault after being arrested by police in Quebec City.
Cold case arrest: Nunavut RCMP charge man with murder in 1986 death of teenage girl
Mounties in Nunavut have made an arrest in the murder of a 15-year-old girl almost 40 years ago.
Air Canada flight to Toronto diverts due to emergency
An Air Canada flight headed to Toronto from Frankfurt diverted to Edinburgh due to an emergency Thursday, the airline says.
Mounties in B.C. warn 'highly convincing' scammers extorting victims with photos of their homes
Scammers are increasingly using emails to extort money from victims by threatening to reveal compromising photos, videos and personal information to their friends and family members, according to a new warning from Mounties in Metro Vancouver.
'It's a big pizza': Edmonton pizzeria selling pie that can feed up to 60 people
A pizza chain in Edmonton claims to have the world's largest deliverable pizza.
Montana man arrested for intentionally running a motorcycle off the road and killing the driver
A Montana man has been arrested after witnesses said he intentionally and repeatedly swerved his car at three motorcycles in south-central Montana, running one off the road and killing its driver, officials in Carbon County said.
Alabama puts man convicted of killing 3 to death in the country's second nitrogen gas execution
Alabama used nitrogen gas Thursday to execute a man convicted of killing three people in back-to-back workplace shootings, the second time the method that has generated debate about its humaneness has been used in the country
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.