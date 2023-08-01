Memorial service for police dog held in Woodstock

A memorial service for a police dog who died after ingesting drugs during a search is being held in Woodstock today.

Woodstock police say Taz and another dog, Striker, were deployed as part of a drug investigation on July 7 when both appeared to ingest drugs. Narcan was administered and both dogs were rushed to a veterinary clinic. Striker survived, but Taz did not.

Starting at 11 a.m., a procession involving dozens of police dogs and their handlers, horses, and police personnel marched down Finkle Street to the Reeves Community Complex where a private service will be held.

A private memorial service for police dog Taz is held at Reeves Community Complex in Woodstock on Aug. 1, 2023. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)

According to Woodstock police, Taz began training with the service in 2021 and was officially deployed last year.

With files from CTV London

This story will be updated.