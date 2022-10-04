Meet the Kitchener Ward 4 candidates

Ali Akbar

Who are you?

My name is Ali Akbar, and I am running for Kitchener City Councillor ward 4. I am a Construction Project Manager with Bell Canada, and I am currently working on projects to build infrastructure for 5G technology throughout Southern Ontario. I am a project management instructor at Cestar College.

I am a project management professional and I have a PMP designation. I have a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering which I earned at the University of Victoria in British Columbia Canada.

I immigrated to Canada in 2009 and lived in Cambridge before travelling to BC to further my education.

I have been living in the Doon South area of Kitchener for the last 10 years with my wife and three children.

Why are you running?

I am passionate about making a difference in the community and helping others. I want to make sure every resident (Youth, Adult, and Senior) has what they need to succeed and healthy lifestyle. But I can’t do this alone, I’m going to need your support.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?

Traffic Calming Neighbourhoods:

I will work with the traffic management team and the city to introduce resident-led traffic calming projects and road safety systems for all road users.

Christine Michaud

Who are you?

Christine is a life-long resident of Kitchener and Ward 4 councillor-elect. She has a post-secondary education in Journalism and is a former Features Editor for The Record for 26 years. She’s currently in the non-profit sector as Director of Development for YW Kitchener-Waterloo serving women and children in our community.

Why are you running?

It’s the people that make the city, and I am passionate about the community I live in. In 2018 I received the honour to serve as the Ward 4 representative. It has been my privilege to work with many residents over the past four years, and I am seeking support for a second term. Ward 4 will continue to see tremendous growth, and there is more work to do to ensure responsible development with connected communities. I want to continue my collaborative work with Council and City staff toward building a more inclusive, creative, and active Kitchener with balanced growth.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener and how do you plan to address it?

Homelessness is one of the most complex and polarizing issues this city has faced in decades. We are a very caring and compassionate community, and it’s heartening to see so many organizations and citizens come forward to assist those experiencing homelessness. However, it has also been challenging for residents living near an encampment and affecting their day-to-day lives at times. I don’t believe encampments are a suitable option for anyone experiencing homelessness, and I am strongly opposed to shelters over a 50-person capacity. The multifaceted issues facing people in encampments need to be flushed out to develop supportive housing policies that work. Then, appropriate support and care can be available to address each individual—issues facing the homeless include addiction, mental health and financial to name a few. Keeping the cap at 50 in shelters and tailoring each to specific needs will help to transition people out of the shelter system and eventually into a place of their own. Homelessness and housing are under the Region’s umbrella. As a city councillor, I will continue to work with council colleagues, city staff and the Region to support our community’s most vulnerable residents.

John Vandonk

Who are You?

My name is John Vandonk & I am running for Ward 4, Councillor-Kitchener. I am 67 years old & I have been retired from Canada Post Corporation for over 61/2 years. I have lived in Kitchener for over 51 years & I have lived in Ward 4 over 29 years with my partner Patricia Carter. We have 4 children & 5 grandchildren. Our children have grown up in the Ward & have attended schools in the Ward for most of their school age years, as well as participating in many programs @ Doon Pioneer Park Community Centre. I was President of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, Local 560 for 19 years (1986-2005).

Why are you running?

I am running for office because I like helping people with their problems, which was my main function while I was President of the Postal Workers Union. I know how to represent & lobby all levels of government in my position as President & pride myself in resolving people's problems/issues! I have been retired for 61/2 years & I feel it is time for me to serve the whole Community, in these current trying times!

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Kitchener & how do you plan to address it?

I think the most pressing issue facing the City is homelessness! This issue to me is not only the most pressing issue for the City, I feel it is the most pressing issue for ALL levels of Government in Canada! Closing down encampments is NOT the solution, they will just move somewhere else! All levels of Government should meet & come up with comprehensive solutions/plans, numerous models & affordable & accessible housing, so as to end homelessness in this Country! One model would be to build shelters on Government owned land with separated & secure units in these shelters, instead of having warehouse shelters which is the current shelter model used!