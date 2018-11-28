

CTV Kitchener





Downtown Kitchener’s Market Square is losing a long-time tenant.

Goodlife Fitness told its customers by email that it would be closing its downtown location on Dec. 31.

The decision was based on declining attendance, the company said.

“After careful evaluation over time, we have made the difficult decision to close this Club in order to focus our resources on the Clubs in the city where we can help the most people and make the greatest level of positive impact,” the company said in an email to its customers.

Members will have four months to choose between the other Kitchener locations on Fairway Road and Max Becker Driver, or the Waterloo location on Weber Street North.

Their memberships will then be automatically transferred to whatever location they visit most.