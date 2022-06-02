Man with sword arrested in Stratford’s Avon River

A Stratford man was arrested Wednesday after he was allegedly seen waving around a sword.

Around 1 p.m., police received reports of a man dressed in black and carrying the weapon in the area around the Thomas Orr Dam and heading toward the Lion’s Pool.

They said officers found him along the north side of the Avon River, hiding behind a tree off of TJ Dolan Drive.

When they tried to speak with him, the man jumped into the river and began wading through the water until he reached Stratford Intermediate School.

Police said the school was placed in hold and secure during this period, however they said it was a precautionary measure as it was not believed that the man intended to do anything at the school.

The man then went back into the Avon River near the school’s athletic field, where officers tried to negotiate with him.

Police said that continued until 3:40 p.m. when the man finally left the Avon River and peacefully surrendered.

In addition to the sword, officers found several other weapons including a butterfly knife and small hatchet. A small amount of methamphetamine was also found on the man.

The 34-year-old, who has not been named, was taken to Stratford General Hospital.

Police said in the course of their investigation they also learned that the man had unlawfully entered the home of his ex-spouse while carrying the sword. No damage was done to the home and no one was injured.

After the man was released from the hospital he was arrested by police.

He’s been charged with unlawful entry into a home, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, carrying concealed weapon