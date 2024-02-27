KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man wearing ski mask and waving water gun outside bank arrested: GPS

    An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV News) An undated photo of the Guelph police logo. (CTV News)
    Guelph police have arrested a man who they say was wearing a ski mask and waving a water gun outside a downtown bank.

    Bank staff called police around 5:40 p.m. on Monday to report a man with a gun.

    Officers went to the bank and arrested the man who had an orange water gun on him.

    Police also found out he was wanted on three separate warrants.

    A 43-year-old Guelph man has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and four counts of failing to appear in court.

