Man wanted for romance scam in Waterloo, Ont. arrested at airport

Kitchener

    A Kitchener, Ont. man is accused of posing as a foreign currency investor as part of a romance scam.

    Waterloo regional police said the alleged scheme was reported in Aug. 2023.

    Investigators learned the 28-year-old man began a romantic relationship with the female victim who was convinced to invest approximately $200,000, which was used to support the man’s lifestyle.

    On Monday, the WRPS Commercial Fraud Unit, with the assistance of the Canadian Border Services Agency, arrested the man at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

    He was taken back to Waterloo Region and charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000, money laundering, failing to register as a money services business, and failing to comply with a release order.

    His name was not released.

    Police said the WRPS Commercial Fraud Unit is still investigating.

