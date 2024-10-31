Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Kitchener

A Kitchener man has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police found a man with a stab wound in the Brybeck Crescent and Westmount Road West area on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.

The 28-year-old Kitchener man was taken to hospital.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact police as the investigation continues.