Man stabbed in neck at Guelph bar
A man is facing an attempted murder charge after an attack at a bar in downtown Guelph.
Guelph Police were called to the disturbance around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. They said a man in his 30s had been stabbed in the neck with a knife. The victim was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the man and the reported attacker know each other but they said the attack was allegedly unprovoked.
A 33-year-old Guelph man has been charged with attempted murder, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.
He is being held in custody and is due in court on Wednesday.
