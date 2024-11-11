Man stabbed in neck at Guelph bar

KITCHENER
    A man is facing an attempted murder charge after an attack at a bar in downtown Guelph.

    Guelph Police were called to the disturbance around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. They said a man in his 30s had been stabbed in the neck with a knife. The victim was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre with non-life threatening injuries.

    Police said the man and the reported attacker know each other but they said the attack was allegedly unprovoked.

    A 33-year-old Guelph man has been charged with attempted murder, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

    He is being held in custody and is due in court on Wednesday.

