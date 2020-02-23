KITCHENER -- Regional Police are investigating following a shooting in Cambridge Saturday night.

Officers were called to the area of Morning Calm Drive and Franklin Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They say two suspects had approached a group of men in a targeted robbery.

During the altercation a firearm was discharged by one of the suspects and one man was shot.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The two suspects are described as black men with thin builds and both appeared to be under the age of 20.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.