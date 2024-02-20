Man shot and killed by police in Kitchener

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a Waterloo regional police officer fatally shot a 31-year-old man in Kitchener.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), police responded to a home in the area of Brybeck Crescent and Karn Street around 9 p.m. Monday for a disturbance call.

“Shortly after arriving at the residence, officers encountered a man out on the street who had an edged weapon,” SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said.

The SIU said there was an interaction and one of the officers fired their gun.

“It was one officer who discharged his firearm and as a result, the man was struck,” Hudon said.

The SIU said the man was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries.

“At this time, we have three investigators and three forensic investigators assigned to the case. Five witness officers and one subject officer have been designated and there will be a post-mortem tomorrow morning,” Hudon said.

The SIU said investigators will now look for possible evidence like clothing, the gun used, and any video that was retrieved. The investigation is still in its early stages and could take weeks to paint a full picture of what happened.

“In a case like a death case where there's a post mortem and we have to send evidence out for review, in cases like that, it could take a little bit longer,” Hudon said.

The SIU is asking anyone with any information including videos or photos of what happened to contact them.

More to come.