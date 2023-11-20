Man sent to hospital after Waterloo shooting

Waterloo regional police say they are investigating after a man was shot in Waterloo on Monday morning.

In a news release, police said they received a report of a man with gunshot injuries in the area of Lincoln Road and Weber Street North just before 9 a.m.

Police said they found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds when they got there.

An employee of a nearby chapel told CTV News, he was the one who called 911. He said he was taking out the garbage when he saw a man laying near the chapel sign, by the sidewalk. He claimed the man was screaming and crying on the phone. He said he asked the man if he was OK and the man said he had been shot.

The man was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The chapel employee did not want to do an on-camera interview but said he did was unsure how the victim ended up there.

The General Investigations Unit and Forensic Identification Unit will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested or they’re looking for a suspect.