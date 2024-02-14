KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man reportedly robbed, arrested for child luring: WRPS

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    A man has been arrested for child luring after he told police he was robbed when he was supposed to meet with a girl in Kitchener.

    Police say a Hamilton man went to Kitchener around 11 a.m. on Thursday to "meet with a female youth for a sexual purpose."

    When he arrived at the meeting spot in Kitchener, he was allegedly confronted by several men who demanded money from him.

    Police say the Hamilton man transferred money to the men and drove away.

    He reported the incident to Hamilton police, who then notified Waterloo regional police.

    The 29-year-old Hamilton man was arrested around 6 p.m. that day and charged with luring a child and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

