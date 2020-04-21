KITCHENER -- Halton Regional Police say an inmate who was mistakenly released from the Maplehurst Correctional Complex last week has been arrested.

In a news release, police say that the man, 37, was released as a result of a clerical error on April 14.

Police said he was wanted for being unlawfully at large and wasconsidered dangerous..

The man was serving a 17 month sentence for a number of offences.

By Tuesday afternoon, Halton police said he was back in police custody.

In an earlier press release, they had said that he may be in the Kitchener area, but they did not elaborate on where he was arrested.