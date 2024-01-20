Man known to frequent Waterloo Region wanted for firearm, driving offences
Waterloo regional police are looking for a man wanted for firearm and driving offences.
Police released a photo of Samson Tewelde, 24, on Friday and say he is known to frequent the area.
His whereabouts are currently unknown.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1.
