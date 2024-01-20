KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man known to frequent Waterloo Region wanted for firearm, driving offences

    Waterloo regional police are looking for 24-year-old Samson Tewelde.
    Waterloo regional police are looking for a man wanted for firearm and driving offences.

    Police released a photo of Samson Tewelde, 24, on Friday and say he is known to frequent the area.

    His whereabouts are currently unknown.

    Anyone who sees him is asked to call 9-1-1.

