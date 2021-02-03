Advertisement
Man killed in Kitchener crash
Published Wednesday, February 3, 2021 4:51PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, February 3, 2021 9:44PM EST
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a man is dead after a collision in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.
Police tweeted about the crash shortly after 4 p.m.
It appears there were two vehicles involved in the crash and they both suffered significant damage.
They sent out an update shortly after 7 p.m. saying one person had died.
Police confirmed to CTV Kitchener a 26-year-old man died in the crash. Two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.
