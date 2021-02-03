KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a man is dead after a collision in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon.

Police tweeted about the crash shortly after 4 p.m.

It appears there were two vehicles involved in the crash and they both suffered significant damage.

They sent out an update shortly after 7 p.m. saying one person had died.

UPDATE:

One person has been pronounced deceased as a result of this collision.



Roads will be closed for several hours. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/gtYA11xwpU — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 4, 2021

Police confirmed to CTV Kitchener a 26-year-old man died in the crash. Two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash.