    • Man kicks person sitting on a bench in the face unprovoked: Guelph police

    Guelph police have charged a man they say was not provoked when he kicked a person in the face who was sitting on a bench.

    According to a news release from police, a man was sitting on a bench on Quebec Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday when he was kicked in the face.

    The suspect then went on to allegedly punch two to three other people in the face.

    Police say the suspect pulled away from officers when they found him, but he was eventually subdued and arrested.

    A 28-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault, resisting arrest, and two counts of breaching a probation order.

