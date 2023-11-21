Man kicks person sitting on a bench in the face unprovoked: Guelph police
Guelph police have charged a man they say was not provoked when he kicked a person in the face who was sitting on a bench.
According to a news release from police, a man was sitting on a bench on Quebec Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday when he was kicked in the face.
The suspect then went on to allegedly punch two to three other people in the face.
Police say the suspect pulled away from officers when they found him, but he was eventually subdued and arrested.
A 28-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault, resisting arrest, and two counts of breaching a probation order.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
Your parents don't own a house? You're less likely to own one yourself, according to StatCan
Canadians whose parents are property owners were twice as likely in 2021 to own a home than those whose parents are not, according to a new report by Statistics Canada.
Prince Harry drops ceremonial puck for Canucks as lead up to 2025 Invictus Games
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, performed the ceremonial puck drop at the Vancouver Canucks game on Monday night, as part of the lead up to the 2025 Invictus Games.
Opinion Tom Mulcair: As Trudeau's front line struggles to move the puck up the ice, Freeland's fiscal update is a penalty shot
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's front line appears unable to move the puck up the ice, trapped by a disciplined Conservative team with its eyes on the prize, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
Crown stays charge against RCMP officer who kneeled on man's neck during 2019 arrest
A charge has been stayed against a Manitoba RCMP officer in connection to a 2019 arrest at Winnipeg's airport.
Video shows first glimpse of Indian tunnel workers trapped more than a week
More than a week after an under-construction highway tunnel collapsed in the Indian Himalayas, trapped workers are seen on camera for the first time.
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
London
-
Fatal crash near Woodstock
The road was previously closed from Norwich Avenue to Mill Street following the crash around 3 a.m.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Crash near Ingersoll leaves one person seriously injured
A driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after a crash just outside of Ingersoll.
Windsor
-
Two separate apartment fires in the same Tecumseh building
Tecumseh firefighters responded to two separate apartment fires at the same building hours apart.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Chimney to blame for Windsor house fire
The fire was quickly brought under control but not before it caused $60,000 in damages.
Barrie
-
Man dead, 2 women critically injured after shooting in Caledon: paramedics
Paramedics say one person is dead and two others were rushed to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in Caledon late Monday night.
-
Two-vehicle crash in Oro-Medonte, Ont. sends three to hospital
Three people were sent to hospital after a crash in Oro-Medonte Monday night.
-
Freezing rain and/or snow expected across parts of Ontario
Environment Canada has posted a Freezing Rain Warning for several counties across central and northern Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Children's Aid Societies in the north face major funding, staffing challenges
Children's Aid Societies (CAS) in parts of northeastern Ontario are facing a number of challenges stemming from a lack of financial support from the province.
-
Transport driver was impaired when vehicle rolled onto its side, North Bay police say
A transport truck driver from British Columbia has been charged after the commercial motor vehicle they were driving ended up on its side on Highway 11 last week in North Bay.
Ottawa
-
Winter weather advisory in effect for afternoon snowfall, freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Ottawa Valley and eastern Ontario for this afternoon and into Wednesday morning for snowfall and freezing rain.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Glebe renters refuse to leave home sold by landlord
The last few weeks have been a nightmare for Patrick Lecours. He has a deal in place to sell his home in the Glebe, but the tenants renting the property refuse to leave.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Doug Ford government taken to court over Ontario Place development
An injunction has been filed to stop the provincial government from developing the West Island of Ontario Place, arguing the building of a private spa will result in the “complete obliteration of the naturalized ecosystem.”
-
Once incarcerated, this Toronto activist was accepted into TMU Law's inaugural year. Now, he's suing the school for $300K
Three years after accepting an offer to Toronto's newest law school, a former student is suing the institution, claiming they convinced him to apply to the program with “broken promises” of financial support while using his likeness and reputation to promote the new school.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Common Front on strike for 3 days, followed by other unions
Quebec's Common Front of public sector employees are on strike for the next three days.
-
'Just leave me alone': After getting noise complaint, Saint-Denis bar asks mayor to back off
A Montreal bar is making a lot of noise on social media after the city warned that it could face a hefty fine for being too loud.
-
Snow is on the way to southwestern Quebec
Commuters across southwestern Quebec should plan to give themselves a little extra time to get to work on Wednesday as some snow is expected to be moving in.
Atlantic
-
Goodbye, good buy: Halifax Shopping Centre sold to investment firm
Published reports say the Halifax Shopping Centre is being sold to Primaris REIT for a reported $370 million.
-
Bankrupt oil company leaving Maritime customers in the cold
Maritime Fuel's bankruptcy is leaving customers in the cold.
-
It will soon be cheaper to head to Europe than to fly from Newfoundland to Labrador
The announcement of a publicly-subsidized flight from St. John’s to London, U.K., next summer is highlighting a frustrating truth for some rural residents of the province: It will soon be cheaper to go to Europe than to travel from Newfoundland to Labrador.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed wastewater lagoon on Hutterite colony raises concerns
A proposed wastewater lagoon on a Hutterite colony development in Manitoba's Interlake is raising concerns from some in the area who worry it could impact the health of Lake Winnipeg.
-
Pro-Palestine protesters block train tracks in Winnipeg
Protesters blocked a CN rail line in Winnipeg Monday calling for a ceasefire amid the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Crown stays charge against RCMP officer who kneeled on man's neck during 2019 arrest
A charge has been stayed against a Manitoba RCMP officer in connection to a 2019 arrest at Winnipeg's airport.
Calgary
-
Company at centre of Calgary E. coli outbreak set to appear in court Tuesday
Fueling Minds Inc., the company at the centre of the E. coli outbreak, and its two directors, Faisal Alimohd and Anil Karim, are scheduled to appear in a Calgary court Tuesday.
-
Taber, Alta., 'ostrich episode' campaign earns marketing awards
The world's attention was drawn to a small Alberta town in 2022 when more than 20 ostriches escaped from a farm. Now, the Town of Taber has some impressive awards to show for it.
-
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Man guilty in Alberta gas-and-dash death to have conditions when he's released from prison
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison.
-
Company at centre of Calgary E. coli outbreak set to appear in court Tuesday
Fueling Minds Inc., the company at the centre of the E. coli outbreak, and its two directors, Faisal Alimohd and Anil Karim, are scheduled to appear in a Calgary court Tuesday.
-
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate slowed to 3.1% in October
The inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September, as the price of gasoline fell, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
-
Solicitor general blasts Surrey mayor's characterization of an 'NDP police service'
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke fired the latest volley Monday in the ongoing saga of policing in the city.
-
Your parents don't own a house? You're less likely to own one yourself, according to StatCan
Canadians whose parents are property owners were twice as likely in 2021 to own a home than those whose parents are not, according to a new report by Statistics Canada.