Man facing more than 80 fraud charges turns himself in to police

    Guelph police have charged a 26-year-old Brampton man with more than 80 counts of fraud.

    Between May and July 2022, a man and woman went to TD Canada Trust branches across Ontario and opened bank accounts, using false names and presented forged documents from a “well-known” employer, police said. The pair also allegedly claimed they needed cash to feed their children who they also brought to the appointments. The teller would then waive the normal hold period.

    Police said the man and woman would then go to ATMs and deposit the cheques, withdrawing as much cash as they possibly could.

    The loss to the bank is estimated at more than $55,000.

    The man turned himself in to Guelph police on Friday.

    His charges include more than 80 counts of fraud and uttering forged documents.

