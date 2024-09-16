Man faces weapons charge after allegedly panhandling with knife
A Guelph man is facing weapons charges after allegedly panhandling with a knife in his hand.
Just before 1 p.m. Friday, Guelph Police were called to the area of Willow Road and Silvercreek Parkway North. According to police, a woman reported she was walking with her child when the man approached them and spoke to them. The woman reported that he was a folding knife with the blade exposed.
The victim left the area and called 911 while the man was seen going up to other pedestrians in a similar manner. Officers arrived a short time later and found the man and seized the knife.
A 29-year-old man is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breaching a probation order.
He was held for a bail hearing and has been released to appear in court October 18.
