Man faces 12 charges for damaging neighbours’ tires: Guelph Police

Guelph Police say a 59-year-old man faces 12 counts of mischief after his neighbours made several complaints regarding damaged tires.

According to police, all damage occurred between Aug. 30 and Oct. 15 while vehicles were parked on the street overnight in the area of Gosling Gardens and Gordon Street.

Police say four of the six victims had their vehicles damaged more than once.

The total estimated damage comes out to $5,200.

Police say security video from some of the incidents showed a suspect bending down beside the vehicles while walking his dog.

A Guelph man was arrested Monday for 12 counts of mischief under $5,000.