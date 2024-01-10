Man dead after pickup hits pole head-on

A 38-year-old man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving slammed head-on into a pole near a busy Kitchener intersection.

The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Courtland Avenue East and Balzer Road, not far from the Manitou Road intersection.

The front of the vehicle had significant damage to its front-end.

Waterloo regional police say the driver was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Courtland Avenue was closed between Manitou Road and Shelley Drive while officers investigated.

Police have not said what caused the collision. They’re asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dash cam footage to contact them.

Because the crash happened right at the LRT tracks, between Fairview Park Mall and Block Line Station, ION trains were not running and were replaced with shuttle buses. Other buses that typically pass by that way, specifically Route 12 and the 201 Xpress, were detoured.