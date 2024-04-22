Man choked former co-worker during fight, police say

Guelph police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly choked his former co-worker at work Friday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., police say a female was working at a business in the west end of the city, when a someone who used to work there went in and the pair started verbally fighting.

Police say the victim was grabbed by the throat and pushed against a table, making her temporarily unable to breathe.

She did not seek medical attention. Police did not release her age.

On Saturday morning the suspect was located and arrested.

A 23-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in court May 31.