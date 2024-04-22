KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man choked former co-worker during fight, police say

    A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Guelph police cruiser is pictured on a street on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)
    Share

    Guelph police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly choked his former co-worker at work Friday morning.

    Just after 10 a.m., police say a female was working at a business in the west end of the city, when a someone who used to work there went in and the pair started verbally fighting.

    Police say the victim was grabbed by the throat and pushed against a table, making her temporarily unable to breathe.

    She did not seek medical attention. Police did not release her age. 

    On Saturday morning the suspect was located and arrested.

    A 23-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

    He is expected to appear in court May 31.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's when your weight loss will plateau, according to science

    Whether you’re shedding pounds with the help of effective new medicines, slimming down after weight loss surgery or cutting calories and adding exercise, there will come a day when the numbers on the scale stop going down, and you hit the dreaded weight loss plateau.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News