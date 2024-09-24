Man charged with two separate burglaries in same neighborhood: Guelph Police

KITCHENER
    A Guelph man who was charged last week with breaking into a concession stand at Exhibition Arena is now facing additional charges related to another theft in the same neighbourhood.

    The 41-year-old was arrested after an officer, who was on patrol, noticed the concession’s roll-up shutters were open after 1 a.m. on Sept. 19.

    According to police, the same man was involved in a Sept. 16 break-in at a residential garage and shed on Northumberland Street.

    “In that occurrence, the homeowner was alerted by his doorbell camera and went outside to see the male on his driveway,” police said in a media release. “The male fled and the homeowner was able to recover his stolen property a short distance away.”

    The accused was arrested again on Monday and charged with break and enter and trespass by night.

