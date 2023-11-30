KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man charged with stealing kitten from Waterloo pet store

    A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a kitten from a Waterloo pet store.

    However Crosby, the 10-week-old cat, is still missing.

    The kitten was taken from its cage at the Pet Valu location on Weber Street North on Friday.

    Staff said the man asked about the kittens that were up for adoption, then reached inside the cage, scooped up Crosby and put him inside his jacket before leaving the store.

    Employees didn’t notice the missing kitten until after the man left the store.

    Waterloo regional police announced Thursday they had arrested a 58-year-old Waterloo man.

    He’s been charged with theft under $5,000 and is set to appear in court in January 2024.

    Police said Crosby has not been recovered.

    “Investigators are still looking to gather information on the whereabouts of the cat,” Const. Chris Iden told CTV News in an email.

