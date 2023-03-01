Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph

An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener) An undated photo of a Guelph police car. (CTV News Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway

The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.

Kobe Bryant family settles photo lawsuit for $28.5 million

The family of the late Kobe Bryant has agreed to a US$28.5 million settlement with Los Angeles County to resolve the remaining claims in a lawsuit over deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash, attorneys and court filings said Tuesday.

London

  • Stabbing in downtown London

    A stabbing in London has left one person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police were called to the downtown core around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday for a man who had been stabbed.

    (Source: Igor Vershinsky/iStock / Getty Images Plus)

  • Chatham theft traced to Sarnia and Listowel, Ont.

    A victim told police she had recently learned that someone made several online purchases using her credit cards and had attempted to use her identity to purchase new vehicles from Chatham-Kent, Sarnia and Listowel.

Windsor

  • Chatham theft traced to Sarnia and Listowel, Ont.

    A victim told police she had recently learned that someone made several online purchases using her credit cards and had attempted to use her identity to purchase new vehicles from Chatham-Kent, Sarnia and Listowel.

  • Warming up in Windsor

    Windsor-Essex will see some rain showers on Wednesday with a warm high nearly reaching double digits. There is the potential for a more wintery forecast by the end of the week before things turn around again for the end of the weekend and into early next week.

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver