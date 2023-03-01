Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph

Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to a report of a family dispute at 3:15 p.m. at an address in the south end of the city on Hands Drive.

When they arrived, police said a 68-year-old man was found dead.

Guelph police said a 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with second-degree murder.

They said he was being held for a bail hearing.

According to police, members of the family have been notified.

The police investigation is ongoing and police said they do not believe there is any risk to the public.