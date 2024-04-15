Man charged with arson after fire in Kitchener

KITCHENER
    Waterloo regional police have charged a man in connection to a fire in Kitchener.

    At around 10:40 a.m. Monday, emergency services responded to a report of a fire at a multi-unit residential building in the area of Charles Street East and Eby Street.

    Police say the fire was contained to one unit and extinguished by the Kitchener Fire Department.

    No injuries were reported.

    A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson – disregard for human life.

    The investigation remains ongoing by police and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

