    Man charged after break-in at Kitchener school

    A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015. A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
    Regional police have charged a 39-year-old man following a break-in at a Kitchener school.

    Officers were called to the school in the area of Weber Street and Jackson Avenue when an alarm went off around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

    Windows of doors, electrical equipment, and vending machines were all damaged.

    Police say they found a man and arrested him when they were searching through the building.

    The man has been charged with breaking and entering, two counts of mischief under $5,000, and theft under $5,000.

