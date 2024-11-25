Man charged after allegedly pulling a knife on store staff in Guelph

A man faces weapons and assault charges after police said he pulled a knife on staff at a north-end business in Guelph Friday night.

Guelph Police were called to the business on Woodlawn Road West just after 11 p.m. They were told a man tried to leave the store while wearing a stolen jacket but he was stopped by a staff member.

When the man was being escorted out of the business, staff said he became argumentative and took a switchblade knife out of his pocket. The employee hit the man in the face, and the man left the area.

Police found the man and arrested him a short time later.

During a search when they took the man back to the police station, officers found three stolen credit cards.

A 29-year-old Guelph man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft under $5,000, possessing stolen property, two counts of breaching probation and breaching a release order.