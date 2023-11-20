Man breaks into Waterloo residence while residents are home: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is searching for a man after an alleged residential break-and-enter in Waterloo on Nov. 18.

According to police just before 12:30 a.m., an unknown man broke into a residence on Austin Drive while the residents were home.

Police said the suspect stole personal property and fled on foot.

There were no reported physical injuries.

The suspect was described as a white man with a medium build. He was wearing a grey zip-up sweatshirt or jacket, grey pants and was carrying a flashlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Police are encouraging homeowners to lock their windows and doors, including garage doors, even when at home, and to report any suspicious activity or individuals to police immediately.