Man breaks into Sleeman Centre in Guelph and falls asleep

GUELPH -

Guelph police say they're investigating after a man broke into the Sleeman Centre in Guelph early Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the arena Friday afternoon and were told by staff that a man gained access to the facility shortly after midnight.

According to staff, the man forced his way into several concession stands before falling asleep in a utility room.

Security staff located the man later that morning but he left before being detained.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Geoffrey Hiebert at 519-824-1212, ext. 7290.