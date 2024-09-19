Man breaks into concession stand, steals jerseys after arena break-in: Guelph police

A 41-year-old Guelph man is facing charges after officers discovered someone inside a concession stand at Exhibition Arena early Thursday morning.

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m., when officers were patrolling in the area and noticed the roll-up shutters of the concession stand were open.

According to police, he was seen in the building, ignored commands to come out and fled out another door.

He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

Three Guelph Royals baseball jerseys were recovered. Police said they also found the concession shutters and two cash boxes were pried open, causing around $1,000 in damage.

The man is charged with break and enter.