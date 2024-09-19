KITCHENER
    • Man breaks into concession stand, steals jerseys after arena break-in: Guelph police

    A photo of Exhibition Arena. (Google Maps) A photo of Exhibition Arena. (Google Maps)
    A 41-year-old Guelph man is facing charges after officers discovered someone inside a concession stand at Exhibition Arena early Thursday morning.

    Police said it happened just after 1 a.m., when officers were patrolling in the area and noticed the roll-up shutters of the concession stand were open.

    According to police, he was seen in the building, ignored commands to come out and fled out another door.

    He was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

    Three Guelph Royals baseball jerseys were recovered. Police said they also found the concession shutters and two cash boxes were pried open, causing around $1,000 in damage.

    The man is charged with break and enter.

