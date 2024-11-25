Man beaten with baseball bat inside his Guelph apartment: police

KITCHENER
    Guelph Police are looking for a suspect after they said a man was beaten with a baseball bat inside his own apartment.

    Emergency services were called to an apartment building near Willow Road and Edinburgh Road North just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

    A man in his 50s told officers he had been in his kitchen earlier that morning when a man walked into his apartment and hit him in the head with a wooden baseball bat. The victim said he fell to the ground and was hit several more times.

    Investigators were told the assailant took some cash off a table and ran off.

    The victim was taken to hospital and treated for head injuries.

    Police believe the men knew each other and this was a targeted event.

