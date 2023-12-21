Man arrested for sex assault in Waterloo

A man, wanted for a sexual assault in Waterloo, was arrested Thursday.

Waterloo regional police said they took the 36-year-old man into custody around 4:30 p.m.

The alleged incident happened on Wednesday.

Police said an unknown male entered a residence in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street West around 6:30 p.m.

He had a knife and sexually assaulted a female victim.

Police have not said what the 36-year-old man has been charged with.

They’re advising the public there will continue to be a police presence in the Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street West area as they investigate this incident.