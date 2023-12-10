KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man arrested during Kitchener break-in

    The intersection of River Road and Scenic Drive in Kitchener, Ont. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) The intersection of River Road and Scenic Drive in Kitchener, Ont. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    A 33-year-old man is facing charges after he broke into a Kitchener home early Sunday morning.

    Waterloo regional police were called to the area of River Road East and Scenic Drive around 1 a.m.

    At the time of the break-in, the residents were inside sleeping.

    Police said officers arrived at the home and arrested a Kitchener man.

    He’s been charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and trespassing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News