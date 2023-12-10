Man arrested during Kitchener break-in

A 33-year-old man is facing charges after he broke into a Kitchener home early Sunday morning.

Waterloo regional police were called to the area of River Road East and Scenic Drive around 1 a.m.

At the time of the break-in, the residents were inside sleeping.

Police said officers arrived at the home and arrested a Kitchener man.

He’s been charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and trespassing.