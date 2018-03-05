Featured
Man arrested and charged in case of stolen skid steer
Police say officers spotted the piece of equipment on a trailer as it was being transported along Gerber Road in Wilmot Township. (Photo Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 4:13PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to a stolen skid steer.
The machine, valued at $34,000, was reported stolen from Niagara Region.
Police say officers spotted the piece of equipment on a trailer as it was being transported along Gerber Road in Wilmot Township.
A 34-year-old Norfolk County Man has been charged with theft over $5000, possession of stolen property over $5000, and possession of break and enter tools.