Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to a stolen skid steer.

The machine, valued at $34,000, was reported stolen from Niagara Region.

Police say officers spotted the piece of equipment on a trailer as it was being transported along Gerber Road in Wilmot Township.

A 34-year-old Norfolk County Man has been charged with theft over $5000, possession of stolen property over $5000, and possession of break and enter tools.