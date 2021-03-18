Advertisement
Man arrested after altercation in Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 18, 2021 4:46PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 18, 2021 6:20PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013.
KITCHENER -- One man was arrested after an altercation in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of Chandler Drive and Mowat Boulevard in Kitchener around 3:10 p.m.
In a news release, police said there was a verbal altercation happened between two men. One man had a concealed hammer and officers stepped in when the man reached for it. He was arrested following a "high-risk takedown."
Police said they arrested a 38-year-old man and seized a hammer, a hatchet, along with suspected fentanyl and cannabis.
He's facing weapons and drug charges. He's been held in custody for a bail hearing.