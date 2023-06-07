Man and woman hit by SUV in downtown Guelph

A man and woman who were hit by an SUV in downtown Guelph Tuesday night remain in hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Emergency services were called to Gordon Street, south of Waterloo Avenue, just before 10 p.m.

Guelph police say two pedestrians were crossing the street when they were struck by a Jeep Cherokee that was travelling north.

The 47-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were both taken to a Hamilton trauma centre.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and was cooperative.

Gordon Street was closed for several hours between Waterloo Avenue and Fountain Street.

Police say the crash remains under investigation and they’re asking anyone who witnessed it to contact them