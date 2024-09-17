Man allegedly steals, then crashes, motorcycle in Guelph

A Guelph man was arrested after he allegedly threatened another man with a knife, then stole his motorcycle and immediately crashed it.

Police were called to a plaza near Suffolk Street West and Yorkshire Street North around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The man told police he had been approached by another male, who pulled out a knife and made threats.

The victim then left on his motorcycle and went to a nearby store, but the suspect followed him on foot.

“The subject got onto the running motorcycle and released the clutch while revving the engine, causing the bike to lurch forward and crash into the side of the store before falling on its side. The motorcycle sustained significant damage,” police said in a media release.

The suspect wasn’t hurt and fled the scene. He went to the police station a short time later and turned himself in.

A 19-year-old Guelph man is charged with assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, theft of a motor vehicle and mischief over $5,000.